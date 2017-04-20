Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The Gilded Age touches down in Ridgefield.
- The Ridgebury cell tower continues to infuriate neighbors who have Verizon.
- And they’re not the only neighbors bothered this week: the folks over on Peaceable Street still aren’t for a proposed skating club at the former Pinchbeck property.
- Dissatisfaction must be contagious. At a school start time focus group meeting Monday night, parents of high school swimmers voiced weren’t too pleased with the concept of pushing back the academic day — it would ruin athletics, they say.
- Speaking of battles, the re-enactment that will be taking over town next weekend has a series of local events in neighboring communities like Westport and Danbury. Who’s ready for their history fix?
- History — and a lot of it with developer, Eureka — is reviewed in this week’s lead story. What’s the latest? Well, they’re paying $250,000 in taxes every year so that’s a plus.
- There’s gotta be some positive news than that out there though, right? Well, yes, The Prospector Theater is the state’s Employer of the Year.
- Keeping with the theme of upbeat: Liz W. Garcia debuts her second directorial feature film this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. It stars Julia Garner and Juno Temple.
- Oh, and the HAN Network’s Wishes in Flight program helped send Ridgefield resident Brooke Blake to the Virgin Islands this year.
- The budget cuts proposed by the finance board have drawn the ire of the selectmen.
- Springtime permits are all the rave up at the town’s wetlands and zoning offices.
- Speaking of zoning, the planning commission has a new commissioner.
- On the editorial page, it’s all about earth day: the lake association, rid litter, and e-waste collection.
- In sports, baseball continues its early-season hot streak; lacrosse tramples an out-of-state opponent, and girls tennis stays unbeaten.
- Also in sports, a hockey tournament in town got recognition at the New York Stock Exchange.
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 4,666 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 17,511 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.