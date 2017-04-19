The Ridgefield Press

Pancakes for Pups benefits rescue of animals used in testing

By The Ridgefield Press on April 19, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Religion · 0 Comments

Bill Murrell with his beagle Brandi. Pancakes for Pups will be held Sunday, April 30, at St. Stephen’s Church on Main Street

The Mission Committee of St. Stephen’s Church invites the public to a community pancake breakfast, “Pancakes for Pups,” on Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.  Although there is no charge for the breakfast, free-will donations will be accepted to benefit the Beagle Freedom Project, a national rescue organization focused on the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of animals used in laboratory testing.  The church is located at 351 Main St.

“Beagle Freedom Project was so named because the beagle, being small and docile, is the most common breed of dogs used by laboratories,” said Bill Murrell, parishioner and committee member. “However, the Beagle Freedom Project has rescued hundreds of animals, including beagles, mixed breed hounds, rabbits, fouls, cats, pigs, mice, rats, guinea pigs, goats, and even goldfish. The community is invited to join us for a fantastic breakfast with a great cause.”

Currently the U.S. uses 70,000+ dogs for testing (primarily for cosmetics, household products and pharmaceuticals).  When laboratories are done with their testing projects, the dogs are often euthanized, and puppies are then purchased to start the cycle all over again. 

Founded in December 2010, Beagle Freedom Project has rescued animals across the U.S. and Europe.  Instead of being euthanized after testing, these animals have been placed in homes where they serve as living reminders of the reality of animal-testing and as the inspiration for pro-active cruelty-free lifestyle choices. For more information on the Beagle Freedom Project please visit http://www.beaglefreedomproject.org/

