Ridgefield softball team run-rules Bunnell, 12-0

Pounding out 17 hits, the Ridgefield High softball team crushed Bunnell-Stratford, 12-0, on Tuesday afternoon at RHS.

The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.

It was the second win in two days for Ridgefield, which evened its overall record at 3-3.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Tigers found their groove at the plate. Ridgefield got three runs in the bottom of the second, two in the bottom of the third, five in the bottom of the fourth, and two in the bottom of the fifth.

Kendall Rogoff and Sabrina Grizzaffi hit home runs during the Tigers’ five-run uprising in the fourth inning. Grizzaffi started the rally with a solo homer to left, and Rogoff added a two-run shot to center after Kailey Westington had singled.

With one out, Sydnie DeMarco singled and went to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Claire Filaski’s RBI single. Filaski then advanced to second on another wild pitch and came home on Lauren Bayer’s single, putting Ridgefield ahead, 10-0.

The Tigers ended the game with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. A Bunnell error on DeMarco’s ground ball with the bases loaded allowed Mikayla Melan to score, and a walk to Filaski brought in Rogoff with the final run.

Brandy Mauro was 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs for Ridgefield. Grizzaffi added three hits and two RBIs, and Rogoff and Filaski each contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Westington started on the mound for the Tigers and pitched four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out seven Bunnell batters. Melan relieved Westington in the fifth inning and retired the side in order on 10 pitches.