Cops say keep right West Lane-Cedar Lane intersection

Ridgefield police have changed the traffic pattern at the intersection of West Lane and Cedar Lane, keeping all oncoming vehicles to the right of the island — the patch of grass in the middle, dividing the road.

Signaling the change is a traffic sign telling drivers to keep right.

The change was made based on a recommendation from the Police Commission to improve traffic safety.

“This way it’s less confusing, it’s better visibility when making the turns, because of the narrow width on either side,” Captain Jeff Kreitz told The Press Tuesday, April 18. “It’s just safer for vehicles to pass.”