Mark Comstock, 62, Navy veteran

Mark Comstock, 62, died at his home on Friday, April 14.

He was born in Stamford, son of Arline (Mead) Comstock and the late Samuel F. Comstock.

A 1973 graduate of Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury, Mark lived in Waterbury for the past 30 years.

He had worked at the Home Depot in Waterbury for 13 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Besides his wife, Tami and his mother, Mark leaves his daughters, Aubrey Ellis and Brittany Comstock; his brothers, Glenn and Thomas Comstock; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hartford Health Care, HOPE Team, 50 Brookside Road, Waterbury, Conn., 06708, or the Harold Leever Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, Conn., 06708.

