Mary Schaeffner, 97, mother of Ridgefielder

Mary Catherine Schaeffner died peacefully on April 15 surrounded by family.

Mary is mother of Margaret (Meg) Reilly of Ridgefield and Ronald Schaeffner of Purchase, N.Y. She was greatly loved by her grandchildren Meaghan and Matt Reilly, Danielle Schaeffner, Kaitlin Schaeffner Wright, and great-granddaughter Kaia Wright.

Mary moved to Ridgefield in 2011 after residing in Purchase, N.Y. for over 50 years. Mary was born in Oswego, IL, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Gorman) Foss and grew up in Chicago before moving to Louisville, KY. While living in Louisville, Mary met Bill Schaeffner who was in the army and stationed at Fort Knox. Their blind date led to an eventual proposal and then marriage on November 11, 1944.

Mary would return to Illinois when Bill was transferred by General Foods. While in LaGrange, IL, Mary became an active volunteer at the St. Francis Parish and the local hospital. Mary continued to be an active volunteer when the family returned to N.Y. in 1962. She gave countless hours to the White Plains Women’s Club and St. Anthony of Padua Church. Mary was a founding member of the parish choir and sang each Sunday well into her 80’s.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers in the Ridgefield area who cared for their mother with compassion, respect and love. They will be forever grateful.

A private burial was held on April 19 at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village, N.Y. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held May 6 at 10:00AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in West Harrison, N.Y. Arrangements by McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, 914-949-7777.