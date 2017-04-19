Judith L. Dann, 82, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, wife of Dr. Jordan R. Dann, died on Sunday afternoon, April 9, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Dann was born in Sacramento, California, a daughter of Francis and Eleanor (Maloney) Leserer. She was raised in California and as a teenager, moved with her family to Westport, CT where she graduated Staples High School. Following graduation, Mrs. Dann entered and graduated from The Hartford Hospital School of Nursing where she was then employed as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Dann later was employed with the Norwalk Hospital where she was the nursing supervisor in the psychiatric department.

A resident of the area since 1967, Mrs. Dann was the proprietor of the former Country Cat of Ridgefield. Also, she and her husband were mentors to many young persons who became successful in their life goals.

Active with the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, (RVNA), she served as president of the RVNA for two terms and served as a Board member and a health care volunteer. In 2016, she received The Community Leader Recognition Award from the RVNA. She was an incorporator of the Danbury Hospital (Western CT Health Care System) and a member and President of the Caudatowa Garden Club of Ridgefield. In addition to her meaningful activities locally, she supported an orphanage in the Lake Chapala region of Mexico.

In addition to her husband of fifty years, Jordan R. Dann, D.V.M., Mrs. Dann is survived by her son, Curtis Dann of Ridgefield, a daughter, Sally Knowles MD of West Hartford, CT and by six grandchildren, Ashley, Elizabeth and Adam Dann, Scott and David Sorensen and Zoe Berger. Also some of her dear and loving friends must be mentioned in an incomplete list including Zee, Ian Smith MD, Dana Smith, Sara, her Godson Andy Zarro, Shirley Williams MD and numerous family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dann was predeceased by a sister Suzanne West.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a time and place to be announced.

There will be no calling hours or formal funeral service per Mrs. Dann’s request.

Contributions in Mrs. Dann’s name may be made to The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.