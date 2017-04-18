Lynn C. Elder, 68, writer, former resident

Lynn C. Elder, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Lynn was born March 8, 1949 in Massena, daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary Catherine Harkness Elder. She was a graduate of Massena High School, and earned her Bachelor’s in English with Honors from McGill University in 1972, and her Masters in Journalism from the University of Arizona, Tucson, in 1976.

In addition to Naples and Massena, Lynn lived for several years in Ridgefield, CT and South Burlington, VT.

Lynn worked in journalism as a reporter and copy editor for newspapers in New York and Massachusetts after receiving her journalism degree. Though her journalism career was brief, Lynn never lost her enthusiasm for writing and engaging in the people around her as a good reporter would. She listened closely to what others had to say, and was quick to offer her family and friends complements and the encouragement to pursue their interests and goals. Throughout her adult life, Lynn worked diligently and enthusiastically on numerous works of fiction, including an autobiographical novel, and several plays and screenplays.

In her late 20s, she began suffering from mental illness, which claimed her ability to work full time, but not her spirit and love of her family. She was a devoted daughter to her parents, and was an extremely close companion and best friend to her mother for many years. Lynn deeply loved her extended family too and was a prominent and positive fixture in the lives of her brother, James, his wife Nancy and their children and; her sister Judy, her husband Frank and their children.

Despite numerous physical ailments and mental challenges, Lynn fought fiercely — and successfully — to retain her independence. And in doing so, she showed a hidden strength that often wasn’t visible to the people around her.

Lynn is survived by her sister, Judy and Frank Bonacci of Naples, FL; and their children, Brian and Cathy and their children Jillian and Nicky, of Naples FL; and Tim and Linnea and their children Andrew and Jessica, of Cincinnati, OH; her brother, James and Nancy Elder of South Burlington, VT; and their children, Elizabeth and Sid and their daughter Suraya, of Las Vegas; Sean and Shauna of Las Vegas; and Thomas of Chicago.

She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Mary Catherine.

A graveside service for Lynn will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where memories and condolences maybe shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.