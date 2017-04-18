Mambo murals grace Webedia’s walls

Original murals by Mambo, a Chilean-born street artist, enliven the walls of the new Ridgefield offices of Webedia Entertainment, formerly West World Media/CinemaSource, which serves the film industry with services ranging from ticketing and marketing to business intelligence and data services.

The company was moving from one office suite to another within the building at 63 Copps Hill Road, and Mambo — whose name is Flavien Demarigny — did three murals, working Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7.

Mambo describes his work as an illustrated brain, full of vision and emotions.

Caroline Ruskowska, who designed Webedia’s new space, discovered Mambo’s work at an exhibition in Los Angeles and recruited him to do the murals.

Other works by Mambo may be found from Osaka to Buenos Aires, all across Europe, and now in Ridgefield.