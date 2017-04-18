Monday roundup: Wins for Ridgefield softball, boys tennis

On a busy Monday afternoon, five Ridgefield High teams combined to go 2-3. Suffering one of the defeats was the RHS baseball team, which lost for the first time this season.

Softball: After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its refurbished home field, the Ridgefield High softball team rallied to beat Danbury, 6-2, on Monday afternoon.

Trailing 2-1, the Tigers got the tying run in the bottom of the fifth. One inning later, Ridgefield added four runs to go ahead 6-2. Three of those runs came on first baseman Amanda Kelly’s three-run homer.

Ridgefield pitcher Kailey Westington then held Danbury scoreless in the top of the seventh to close out the triumph.

Westington allowed just five hits in her complete-game effort, walking one batter and striking out 10.

At the plate, Westington provided four of the Tigers’ 10 hits. Shortstop Sydnie DeMarco added two hits, including an RBI single.

Ridgefield is now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the FCIAC.

Baseball: Senior Noah Meeks pitched a two-hitter to lead host Danbury past Ridgefield, 5-1. It was the first loss in seven games for the Tigers, who are now 6-1 this season.

Ridgefield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Danbury responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning to go ahead, 3-1. The Hatters added two more runs in the fifth inning to end the scoring.

Starting pitcher Collin Lowe took the loss for the Tigers. Lowe went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits. Lowe (1-1) walked four batters and struck out six.

Held to two hits, Ridgefield did draw seven walks, including two apiece for Dan Ignatowich and Lowe. But Meeks minimized the damage by striking out nine Ridgefield batters.

Pete Columbia and Ignatowich each had a single to account for the Tigers’ two hits. Ignatowich also had the team’s lone RBI.

Girls golf: In its first match under new head coach Jo Rasmussen, the Ridgefield High girls golf team opened the season with a 193-200 loss to Trumbull at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

Sophomore Alyssa Maiolo shot a 43 to lead the Tigers, who are now 0-1 this spring.

Freshman Mia Scarpati followed with a 47, while seniors Maya Christianson (54) and Lauren Coughlin (56) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Boys tennis: The RHS boys tennis team remained unbeaten with a 6-1 home victory over Fairfield Ludlowe.

The Tigers (5-0) won three of the four singles matches and swept the three doubles contests.

At first singles, Ridgefield’s Andrew Mercorella defeated Sam Slobi by scores of 6-2, 6-3.

Brian Song added a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Ludlowe’s Oliver Kleinberg at second singles, and the Tigers also got a 6-2, 6-3 victory from Ramiro Davila at third singles.

Ridgefield’s top doubles team of Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long beat Dan Maffucci and Justin Ng, 6-3, 6-3.

Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert contributed a 6-1, 6-2 win at second doubles, while Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford prevailed 6-1, 6-4 at third doubles.

Girls tennis: In Fairfield, the RHS girls tennis team fell to Ludlowe, 5-2.

The match was more competitive than the final score: Four of Ridgefield’s losses came in three sets.

The Tigers’ two points came from doubles victories. Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissel registered a 6-3, 6-4 win at second doubles, and Rachel Bodner and Julia Driscoll added a 7-6, 6-4 triumph at third doubles.

Ridgefield’s top doubles team of Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe lost by scores of 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Also dropping three-set matches were the Tigers’ top-three singles players. Aurora Joblon fell to Ludlowe’s Xenia Efimov (5-7, 6-1, 6-2) at first singles; Anabel Cordano was beaten by Alissa Sangiuolo (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) at second singles; and Morgan Held lost to Lauren Hand (6-1, 2-6, 6-3) at third singles.

Ludlow’s lone straight-sets victory came at fourth singles, as Tatiana Papuashvilli defeated Micaela O’Malley, 6-1, 6-4.

Notes: Scores from the RHS girls track team’s meet against Westhill and Trumbull were not yet available.