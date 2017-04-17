The Ridgefield Press

National Day of Prayer at Keeler Tavern May 4

By The Ridgefield Press on April 17, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

Sisters in Community will host an evening of music, reflection, prayer, and fellowship during Ridgefield’s National Day of Prayer this year.

The event will be held in the Garden House at Keeler Tavern, located at 132 Main St., on Thursday, May 4, from 7 to 8:00 p.m.

The community will be led in an evening dedicated to praying for the town, the nation and the world.

The national theme for this year is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear us, Forgive us, Heal us.”

This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Clergy plans Holocaust remembrance service Next Post CT, national gas prices continue to climb
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress