National Day of Prayer at Keeler Tavern May 4

Sisters in Community will host an evening of music, reflection, prayer, and fellowship during Ridgefield’s National Day of Prayer this year.

The event will be held in the Garden House at Keeler Tavern, located at 132 Main St., on Thursday, May 4, from 7 to 8:00 p.m.

The community will be led in an evening dedicated to praying for the town, the nation and the world.

The national theme for this year is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear us, Forgive us, Heal us.”

This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.