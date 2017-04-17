Clergy plans Holocaust remembrance service

The Ridgefield Clergy Association (RCA) invites the entire community to participate in a Holocaust Remembrance Service, Yom HaShoah, Sunday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street.

Yom HaShoah (Hebrew for Remembrance Day for the Holocaust and Heroism) marks an observance by Jews all over the world and has been a national holiday in Israel since 1951. Under the leadership of Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray, both of Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield, the RCA-sponsored service will include prayers, readings and music related to the Holocaust. The 40-minute service will remember the 6 million Jews and 5 million others who were killed under the Nazi regime with a memorial candle lighting.

“The Ridgefield Clergy Association is pleased to bring Yom HaShoah to the community,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, the current chair of the RCA. “History lessons forget to remind us that in addition to the 6 million Jews who were killed, there were 5 million other victims, largely people of conscience, people who recognized the wrongness of the Nazi regime and knew that they couldn’t stay silent. We want to honor them all.”