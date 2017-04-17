On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Fairfield County Bank along with the Ridgefield Library will be sponsoring a First-Time Homebuyer Seminar. The event is being held at the library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

By attending the event, first-time homebuyers will learn about the homebuying process beginning with how to apply for a mortgage all the way through to closing. Joseph Chelednik, a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist at Fairfield County Bank, will start the night presenting the mortgage process.

Following Joseph, Kyle Neumann, from Neumann Real Estate, will be discussing the role of the real estate agent. Attorney George M. Cohan of Hastings, Cohan & Walsh LLP, will speak on the role of an attorney during the home-buying process while Stephen Roberts, of Bedrock Credit and Restoration, will cover credit education and restoration.

Ridgefield Library is located at 472 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT. You may R.S.V.P to this event by calling Linda Lubinsky at (203) 431-7356. Walk-ins are also welcome.