Genevieve M. Scott, 97, St. Mary’s Parish member

Genevieve M. Scott of Ridgefield, wife of the late Lawrence Scott, died on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Bethel Health Care, Bethel, CT.

Mrs. Scott was born in Fairfield, CT, December 2, 1919, a daughter of Stephen and Mary (Plotko) Murcko. She attended Fairfield schools .

A homemaker, Mrs. Scott was a resident of Ridgefield for the past seventy years and a member of St. Mary’s Parish.

She is survived by three sons, Guy Scott, Edward Scott and Stephen Scott; a daughter, Mary Rose Sitar; eleven grandchildren; great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, Mrs. Scott was predeceased by a son, Lawrence “Larry” Scott.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield Tuesday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.