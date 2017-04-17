The Danbury Raid: Events in Ridgefield, Westport and Danbury commemorate Battle of April 1777

The Battle of Ridgefield wasn’t an isolated encounter, but part of a four-day incursion by British forces under Major Gen. William Tryon into southwestern Connecticut, known as The Danbury Raid.

Some 2,000 British troops sailed from New York, landed in what is now Westport from ships anchored off Compo Beach, marched to Danbury and burned colonial supplies there. As they made their way back the British were harassed by colonial forces and were confronted in Ridgefield — the Battle of Ridgefield — then fought the colonials again in Westport as they returned to their ships, waiting in Long Island Sound.

As Ridgefield’s battle re-enactment on April 29 nears, related events are being planned in Ridgefield and by other towns around the area — celebrations of those communities’ involvement in the historic events of April 1777.

In Ridgefield, events planned in support of the battle reenactment on Saturday, April 29, including encampments that day, a black tie gala that night. The reenactment on the 240th anniversary of the battle are being organized by local Masons from Jerusalem Lodge 49 in honor Gen. David Wooster, the founder of Freemasonry in Connecticut and an organizer and leader of the colonials’ resistance to the raid, who was fatally wounded in fighting along North Salem Road.

Here’s a look at upcoming events in Ridgefield and the surrounding area: