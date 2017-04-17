The Ridgefield Press

Local bands headline Ridgefield Gone Country barbecue festival

By The Ridgefield Press on April 17, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The fourth annual Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival starts Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m. The festival is a collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House.

There will be local musicians including: Danbury’s The Red Hots, Jesse Lynch and Joe Pacelli, Wilton’s Jerome Goosman, New Rochelle’s Michelle DeAngelis, Woodbury’s Erik Krieg, and Ridgefield’s Mackensie and Caitlin, of School of Rock.

The Lounsbury House is located at 316 Main Street.

Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for students; children under 12 admitted free. Learn more at RidgefieldBBQCT.com.

The proceeds of this event are returned to charities via the Rotary grant process and to maintaining the Lounsbury House.

