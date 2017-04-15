Boys lax: Gatto, Muller help Ridgefield rout Medfield

Behind eight-point games from junior midfielder Greg Gatto and junior attackman Dawson Muller, the Ridgefield High boys lacrosse team routed Medfield, Mass., 18-9, on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield improved to 2-1 overall while Medfield suffered its first loss and is now 4-1.

The Tigers led by just one goal, 3-2, after the first quarter but then scored five of the six goals in the second period to go ahead 8-3 at halftime. Ridgefield retained control in the third quarter, outscoring Medfield, 7-4, to build a 15-7 advantage entering the final 12 minutes.

Gatto accounted for seven of Ridgefield’s goals and added one assist, and Muller finished with four goals and four assists.

Reid Kagan, a junior attackman, contributed four goals for the Tigers, who also got two goals and three assists from sophomore midfielder Weston Carpenter and one goal from senior midfielder Chris Costello.

“Medfield is a really good team and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys today,” said Costello, who is one of Ridgefield’s captains. “At times we had trouble containing the ball, but I thought we played a hard game. Hopefully, this will jump-start our season and we’ll keep it going.”

Notes: Ridgefield goalie Daniel Parson was credited with nine saves.

The Tigers are now 3-0 against Medfield over the past three seasons.

Medfield has won three straight Massachusetts Division 2 state championships and eight in the last 12 seasons. Among the Warriors’ graduates last year were the program’s two all-time leading scorers, Matt Treiber (318 points) and John MacLean (313 points).

Ridgefield resumes its in-state (and conference) schedule on Tuesday at home against Trinity Catholic.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed to this story.