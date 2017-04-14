Thursday recap: Wins for Ridgefield girls lax, softball teams

Although they took dissimilar routes, the Ridgefield High girls lacrosse and softball teams both came away with victories Thursday.

In Cross River, N.Y., the RHS girls lax team rallied from a 7-4 halftime deficit to beat John Jay, 15-9.

Senior captains Kaitlyn McMullan (four goals, one assist) and Annie Hage (one goal, four assists) each had five points for the Tigers, who evened their record at 2-2 following a pair of one-goal losses to Staples and Wilton.

Maeve Tobin added thee goals, while Fair Smith had two goals and an assist (all in the second half) and Caroline Curnal contributed two goals. Curnal also sparked the Ridgefield comeback by winning eight draw possessions in the second half.

Julia Realander, Caitlin Slaminko and Lucie Picard rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece. Realander also had an assist.

Freshman goalie Lexi Held had another strong performance for the Tigers, finishing with 13 saves. Her counterpart, John Jay’s Taylor Rice, made five saves.

Alyssa Bonanno, Karley Smith, Hage, and Picard played well defensively for Ridgefield, according to head coach Cece Berger.

Playing its second road game in two days, the Ridgefield softball team got its first win of the young season by routing Trinity Catholic, 16-1, in Stamford. The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.

The Tigers had a slim 2-0 lead through three innings before erupting for five runs in the fourth and nine more in the fifth.

Kendall Rogoff went 4-for-5 with a triple, a solo homer, and two RBIs for Ridgefield. Rogoff’s home run started the scoring in the nine-run fifth inning.

Brandy Mauro added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Ryen Fujitani had three hits, including two triples, and one RBI.

Amanda Kelly and Sabrina Grizzaffi each had a double for the Tigers, who are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC.

Senior right-hander Kailey Westington allowed one hit over five innings. Westington walked one batter and struck out 10.

Trinity’s only run (and hit) came on a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Westington then retired the next batter to end the game.