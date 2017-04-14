Sweet poetry on display at Deborah Ann’s

Kids get creative when the month of April brings National Poetry Month and National Jelly Bean Day.

Author and creative writing teacher Kim Kovach challenged her Ridgefield elementary and middle school students to write candy poems to celebrate. The Sweet Treat Poetry exhibit will be on display at Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe on Main Street from Tuesday, April 18, to Monday, April 24.

The yummy haiku, flavorful rhyming verse and acrostic candy themed poetry is sure to bring smiles to customers. “Deborah welcomed the idea of a candy poetry display at Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe,” said Ms. Kovach. “This is the perfect setting for my creative writing students to share their candy poems with a larger audience.”

Kovach teaches creative writing classes for elementary and middle school students in Ridgefield and Katonah.

For information on classes, please visit her website at www.kimkovachwrites.com.