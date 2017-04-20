Money Smart Week at the Ridgefield Library

The Ridgefield Library will present three financial literacy programs during Money Smart Week, which runs from April 22 to April 29.

On Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m., there will be Women and Money Roundtable that focusses on retiring successfully. Discussed at the roundtable will be topics such as savings, budgets, how to account for unforeseen expenses, and how to invest to minimize risk and maximize return. Discussion facilitators are Julie Strayer, Senior Vice President, Merrill Lynch and Liz Maccarone, Financial Analyst, Merrill Lynch.

On Thursday, April 27 at 12 p.m., will be a program to help people learn how to save money on electricity on. Ridgefielder Kevin Manley, CTO of Utiliz LLC, will show attendees how to shop around for cheaper electricity, how to read and understand an Eversource bill, research and sign up for cheaper plans safely, and save hundreds per year on electricity. It is suggested that attendees bring in a recent bill for evaluation.

That same day, Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. will be a seminar for first time homebuyers.

Discussed at the program will be the home-buying process from application to closing. Key questions that will be addressed include: What is the role of my Realtor? with Kyle Neumann, President of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors, Neumann Real Estate; How do I learn more about Credit Education and Restoration? with Stephen Roberts, Bedrock Credit and Restoration; and What is the Role of my Attorney? with Attorney George M. Cohan, Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP.

Money Smart Week is a national initiative between the American Library Association and the Federal Reserve Bank (Chicago) to provide financial literacy programming to help members of your community better manage their personal finances.

To register for these programs, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.