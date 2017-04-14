109 Cheese & Wine expanding Copps Hill storefront

After eight years in Copps Hill Commons, 109 Cheese & Wine is expanding its storefront.

Co-owner Monica Brown said the business will begin to occupy the space next door at 109 Danbury Road — the former Ink Fine Stationers location — beginning next month.

The ink store isn’t going anywhere though — it will just be moving upstairs in the same building, according to Brown

“We’re moving our wine shop into that space which gives us basically three times the space that we have now,” she told The Press April 14.

Brown and her husband, Todd, also own another location in Kent.

They’re planning to offer a variety of products and gourmet foods at their Ridgefield location.

“We’re getting more into what we like to call ‘lifestyle entertaining items,’” said Brown, “Cooking items to go along with what we already have, which is gourmet foods and cheese.”

The Browns expect the new storefront to have a grand opening ceremony around May 1.109 Cheese & Wine expands