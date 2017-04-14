The sixth annual Ridgefield High School exhibition at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists opened yesterday, April 12, and will run through the end of the month, closing on Sunday, April 30.

A reception will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the upstairs gallery of the guild. Awards will be given out at the reception, which is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.

For many years, board members Cindi Mullins and Antonio Muñoz have chaired and juried the annual RHS Juried Exhibition.

“Participating in events like this is a great way to experience and be part of the local art scene,” Mullins said. “This year we received a very nice mix of artwork that included collage, paintings, photographs, sculpture, digital work, pastel, and drawings.

“It is always a pleasure to view high school work, as we, the jurors, find it to be expressive and experimental, showing a depth and array of emotion and candor.”

Eighteen high school students are exhibiting two pieces each for the annual show.

“We hope the community will come out to see this exhibition and support our terrific young Ridgefield artists,” said Pam Stoddart, executive director of RGOA.

Bedlam!, a member show, continues in the galleries on the guild’s main floor through Sunday, April 30, as well. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 4.

For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.