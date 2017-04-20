The Earthtones to perform at Shir Shalom April 21

The community is invited to a special Earth Day-themed service featuring a local a cappella group, The Earthtones, Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Special musical guest Mark Fineberg, reed artist, will be playing throughout the service. Fineberg is a master musician, playing with the Jersey Boys, Riverdance, Blues Brothers, Temptations, Donna Summer, and the Big Shot Tribute Billy Joel band. He has been playing his clarinet, flute and saxophone at services including the High Holy Days at Shir Shalom for the past two years.

“The EarthTones — Women’s A Cappella Singing for a Cause” sings in Westchester County and neighboring Connecticut for causes and charities that are of special importance to its members. Care and stewardship of the Earth is a priority and passion. Although environmental activism is its members’ passion, they perform a wide variety of musical genres and themed programs, such as folk, spirituals, freedom songs, international tunes, pop, medieval madrigals, and full programs for the holidays.

First sopranos are Mariana Canelo, Jennifer Lahey and Kathy Rothfeld. Second sopranos are Caro Giordano, Mary Greenblatt and Stephanie Harding. The altos are Eleanor Dennis and Elizabeth Meyer-Gross and the newest member, Heather Lackey.

Services begin at 7:30 and will be led by Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray. For more information, call the temple office 203-438-6589 or visit www.ourshirshalom.org