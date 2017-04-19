Art Guild presents Open Studio Day

We, as artists, often get questions about how we work. Do you have a dedicated space or work at the kitchen table? How are you inspired? Do you work at your craft like any other job? The answers are as varied as the kinds of artists out there. Ridgefield Guild of Artists now gives everyone the chance to get some insight as it presents its first-ever Open Studio Day on Saturday, April 22, in and around Ridgefield.

Inspired by the guild’s long collaboration with the Ridgefield Library and the ARTalk Lecture Series’ final presenter of the year, Joe Fig (www.joefig.com), artist and author of Inside the Painter’s Studio, and now his new book, Inside the Artist’s Studio, the guild is proud to present its Open Studio Day on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 to 3, offering visits to seven local artists’ studios to get a peek inside and see how they work.

Kicking off the event is a champagne brunch at Rockwell Art and Framing at 470 Main Street in Ridgefield. Drop in anytime between 10:30 and noon for delicious fare as you browse a Pop-Up Exhibit of works from each of the Open Studio artists. Then plan your own route through town as you set out on the self-guided studio tours. Studio hours that day are 11 to 3. Maps and tickets will be available in advance, as well as on the day of the event, at Rockwell (across from the CVS parking lot), next door at William Pitt Sotheby’s, and at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists at 34 Halpin Lane during regular gallery hours (12 to 4, Wednesday through Sunday) or online at www.rgoa.org.

Tickets may be paid for by cash or check made out to RGOA at Rockwell and William Pitt Sotheby’s. Credit card payments are available at the guild and through the guild’s website.

“This idea has been percolating around the guild for some time now,” said Amy Kaplan, board member and chair of the event. “We’re thrilled to bring some of the artists’ studios to area fans who love art and its creation.”

The ticket price of $25 admits you to the champagne brunch and all seven studios on the tour, including those of Tina Cobelle Sturges, Cynthia Mullins, Nancy Moore, Chris Perry, Karen Cipolla, Erin Nazzaro, and Kathy Strickland. All participating artists are guild members and are offering their studios and time to help with this fund-raiser. The guild thanks Rockwell Art and Framing for sponsoring this event.

This is a ticketed event. Please visit locales where tickets are available or go to www.rgoa.org for details and to purchase tickets. If you visit all the studios that day, you will be entered into a raffle for a fun “Get Inspired” basket. Artwork is available for purchase at each stop.

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. For more information on this event and all guild offerings, call 203-438-8863 or visit www.rgoa.org. RGOA is an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, and all contributions are greatly appreciated.