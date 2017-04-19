Student News: Delaware, Emerson, and Union College

Aidan Mauro of Ridgefield is studying abroad during Union College’s spring term. Mauro, a member of the Class of 2018, majoring in economics, is in London, studying through coursework, internships and cultural activities.

Caroline Waldo of Ridgefield was selected to present a research project titled Art Journaling in Diversity and Advocacy in Education at the University of Alabama’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference held on March 30.

Two Ridgefield students from the University of Delaware participated in the UDance college dance marathon benefiting pediatric cancer. They are Julia Isaac as a moraler and Jayme Soyak as a dancer.

Brooke Barrow of Ridgefield was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Barrow is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Majoring in organization and management studies, Margaret Scalzo of Ridgefield, Class of 2017, has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for the fall 2016 semester.

Two Ridgefield residents have been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. They are Jordan Fischer, a media arts production major, and Stephanie Ibarra, also a media arts production major.