April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. According to the the CDC, an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the United States.

During Alcohol Awareness Month, the RPC is raising awareness of the dangers of underage drinking and encouraging adults to evaluate their own choices regarding alcohol use. Teens and young adults are watching the adults in their lives.

The NIH website Rethinkingdrinking.com has research-based information to help you evaluate your drinking habits and offers strategies to make changes.

The harm alcohol can cause to teens and young adults is clear. Nearly 1,825 college students die from alcohol-related injuries or circumstances annually. Alcohol use can cause irreversible damage to the developing brain, and alcohol use (particularly binge drinking) is linked to many sexual assaults in college. The RPC website has tips for talking to your kids about alcohol, and we invite you to several related upcoming events: May 2, 7 p.m., Generation Found, a film about youth recovery, at the Ridgefield Playhouse; May 10, 7 p.m., Haze, a film about college alcohol abuse, at St. Stephen’s Church; and May 30, 7 p.m., Marijuana and Alcohol: Just the Facts Not the Fiction, speaker at the Ridgefield Library. All programs are free and open to the public.

For details about registration, visit RPC on Facebook or the RPC website, ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org, or email [email protected]. The RPC website also has resources for prevention and treatment.