RVNA Today: The Conversation Project

Though it can be difficult to discuss, it is important for people to think about the kind of care they want to receive at the end of their lives, and share those wishes with loved ones. RVNA is promoting these discussions by participating in National Healthcare Decisions Week from April 16 to 22. During this week, RVNA will have materials available to help families start serious conversations about end-of-life issues.

The Conversation Project is a guide to the issues and options that should be considered in making end-of-life plans. It is being offered as part of a new statewide effort, Care Decisions Connecticut, which seeks to improve palliative and hospice care, as well as quality of life for Connecticut residents with serious illnesses. Health care planning, finances and family concerns are among the topics The Conversation Project addresses.

In addition to this guide, RVNA will provide copies of the state of Connecticut’s booklet on creating a living will — Your Right to Make Health Care Decisions, which provides a format for formalizing a health care proxy and end-of-life care wishes. Stop in at RVNA at 27 Governor Street between April 17 and 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up your free information. Discussing and making important decisions about end-of-life issues can bring tremendous peace of mind to you and your loved ones.