ROARings: Mr. Light and Lively

Urban Dictionary defines Spencer as “just someone who cares and is very sweet.” Meet ROAR’s Spencer, a 20-month-old Papillon mix, who is just that.

Spencer is happy, alert and friendly and weighs in at just 15 pounds. Papillon means butterfly in French. Spencer has butterfly-like ears, which distinguishes his breed from others. Lacking an undercoat, Spencer doesn’t require a lot of grooming.

Spencer has been enjoying his foster home while completing his treatment for heartworm. Now fully recovered and healthy, he is ready for a forever family to shower him with love and attention and to give his love back. True to the breed, Spencer is no fan of large dogs, but a pup his own size would be a fine fit.

Spencer is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. To preview Spencer and all our lovely dogs and cats, go to roar-ridgefield.org.

Foster candidates are animals who aren’t quite ready for adoption. Some dogs and cats need an attentive foster caregiver to help socialize them to become more confident and trusting, while others need a quiet place to recuperate from illness, injury or medical procedures.

Fostering gives you the opportunity to singlehandedly change an animal’s life for the better. Call the ROAR Shelter at 203-438-0158 to learn more.