Founders Hall: Elder law

When it comes to estate and long-term care planning, attorney Ann Fowler-Cruz says, “2017 is already a year of changes.”

To discover how these changes might affect you, come to a seminar on Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m. Fowler-Cruz will review Connecticut state budget cuts and the estate tax exemption increase as well as possible federal changes to the estate tax and Medicaid. A principal of Cohen and Wolf PC, Fowler-Cruz has a knack for distilling complex legal and tax issues into simple language. Her practice focuses on long-term care planning, asset preservation strategies, and Medicaid applications, as well as creation of wills, trusts, advance directives, and more. This seminar is a good first step in ensuring that your estate plan remains up to date and effective for you.

Because April is volunteer appreciation month, this is a good time to give a shout-out to more than 200 Founders Hall volunteers. Collectively, this generous group gave almost 4,500 hours in 2016 to help with classes, social events, office work, and more. We could not offer all that we do without them, and we’ll be honoring our volunteers at a special luncheon next week. We’ll also be honoring community volunteer and Sinatra sound-alike Steve Kazlauskas for the many entertaining hours he has given to members.

Founders Hall will be closed on Good Friday, April 14.