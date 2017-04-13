Ridgefield rolls on with 12-9 win over Trinity

Unfortunately for the Ridgefield High baseball team, its next game is not until Monday.

Playing their sixth game in seven days — and fourth in four days — the Tigers held off Trinity Catholic, 12-9, on Thursday at Ciuccoli Field to stay unbeaten (6-0 overall, 3-0 FCIAC) this season.

Trinity, which remained winless (0-7) with the loss, took a 2-0 lead in its first at-bat of the game against Ridgefield starter Andrew Mathes. But the Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and eight more in the bottom of the second to go ahead, 11-2.

Ridgefield added another run in the fourth and took a 12-2 lead into the sixth inning. Trinity then staged an unlikely seven-run rally to close within 12-9 before the Tigers’ fourth pitcher of the game, senior Matt Colin, came on to get the final four outs.

Mathes (2-0) went three innings to get the victory, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Nick Squiteri then pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Joe Signorelli, who was charged with seven runs in two-thirds of an inning. Colin took over and kept the Crusaders scoreless (and hitless) in his one and one-third innings of work for the save.

Ridgefield had 11 hits and also took advantage of seven walks issued by Trinity pitchers Zach Hurd and Jay Lockwood. Hurd lasted just one and two-thirds innings, surrendering 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits. Lockwood pitched the final 4.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits.

Ben Cohen had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Colin Motill contributed two hits and one RBI, while Tony Macchia and Collin Lowe each added one hit and two RBIs.

Notes: Alex Price, Dan Ignatowich, Pete Columbia, and Colin all had one hit and one RBI for Ridgefield.

Lucas Furneri, Motill, Lowe, and Colin scored two runs apiece.

All of Ridgefield’s hits were singles.

Anthony Possidento had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for Trinity.