Recreation Notes: New fencing clinics

Come and try fencing for free. New Introductory Fencing Clinics are now available at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Children ages 8 to 12 meet on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students ages 13 to adult meet on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults ages 50 and older meet on Saturdays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. To reserve your free trial class, call 203-431-2755.

Do your kids love to cook? Our Gourmet Chefs program is for children ages 6 to 10. Register for our Donut Bar class that runs from May 3 to June 7 and meets on Wednesdays from 4:45 to 5:45 at the Recreation Center. Students will enjoy making flavors like Mexican hot chocolate, lemon blueberry glazed, and more.

Join fitness instructors Alicia and Jeannine for our Backyard Battle/Adult Field Day on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 to 11:30 at the recreation center. It will include classic events like tug of war, relay races, obstacle courses, and more. You can sign up as an individual or with a team of four. The event is free for recreation center members and $10 for non-members. To reserve your spot, call 203-431-2755.