Motivational speaker and owner of Mitchell’s Store, Jack Mitchell, will be giving a seminar — “Hug Your Customer” — on how to implement a successful customer service philosophy and strategy Thursday, April 20 at the Ridgefield BMW from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Tickets are for sale at www.destinationridgefield.com

The event is being sponsored by The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and the BMW of Ridgefield.