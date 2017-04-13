Chamber to host sixth annual Kids Festival at new location April 23

Ridgefield families can attend the sixth annual Kids Festival presented by The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and Kiwi Country Day Camp Sunday, April 23. This year’s event will be held in a new location at 94 Danbury Road — in the spacious parking lot of Fairfield County Bank Operations Center, behind Luna Rossa and the Ridgefield Running Company — from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The festival will offer a host of fun, kid-friendly activities, including Crafts, Carnival Games, Air-Brush Tattoos, Face Painting, hair chalk and braiding from Adam Broderick Salon and more! The Inflatable Fun Area, brought to you by Kiwi Country Day Camp, will feature a Gaga Pit, Archery, Mini Golf and more.

Families will also be able to explore many local businesses, which cater to kids, such as schools and camps, activities like martial arts, ice hockey, music instruction, tutoring, fencing and more.

Kids Festival will feature music performances throughout the day by Bach to Rock, School of Rock and Sharps and Flats.

The Ridgefield Running Company will host a “Speediest Kids” race for ages 2-10 with a special goodie and prize for the winner in each category.

In addition, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield will be providing free Amber Alert I.D. tags.

Kids Festival is free to attend and open to the public, except for a nominal charge to enter into the inflatable fun area which helps the Chamber support community programs.

There is a rain date of Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the same location. There will be a crossing area with police at the front of the plaza for parking on the other side of Danbury Road.

For more information, visit www.DestinationRidgefield.com under events or call the Ridgefield Chamber of Chamber at 203-438-5992.