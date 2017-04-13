Climate change table displayed April 29

On Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., several concerned Ridgefielders will have a small display table at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Main Street with information about local and national resources for understanding climate change and environmental issues at the local and state levels.

Planned with the collaboration of Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment — a group with a decade-long history of organizing and communicating local actions to conserve energy and understand environmental issues, the table is offered in solidarity with the marches planned for that day nationwide by the People’s Climate Movement (peoplesclimate.org).

“Organizations to join and information sources; science-based articles on key topics; lists of bills and budget decisions currently under consideration at the state level; times and locations of upcoming Conservation Commission and town Planning and Zoning meetings; practical, respectful ways to communicate your concerns to legislators at the state and federal level — how to get involved. These are the kinds of things we’ll have at the table,” said spokesperson Keitha Kinne.

“We are not marching,” she adds. “People will be in town on the 29th to commemorate the sacrifices that patriots from Ridgefield, and surrounding towns, made 240 years ago — and that Americans and others continue to make today — in the cause of liberty. We do not want to detract from that in any way.”

In recognition of the day’s history focus, the table will offer information about the environment in Ridgefield and Connecticut on April 27, 1777.

“We are looking into things like the weather that day, population of the town and state, local wildlife. We’ll have fun facts, where possible, for all to consider and compare to today.”

For more information, contact VK Kent at [email protected]