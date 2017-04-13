The Ridgefield Press

State schedules alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 April 18-21

April 13, 2017

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week.

The project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic between Tuesday, April 18, and Friday, April 21, Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Thursday, April 13.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

