Town Hall closed for Good Friday tomorrow

Ridgefield’s Town Hall and other town facilities will be closed Friday, April 14, in observance of Good Friday.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
Ridgefield’s Town Hall and other town facilities will be closed Friday, April 14, in observance of Good Friday.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877