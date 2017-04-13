The Ridgefield Press

Town Hall closed for Good Friday tomorrow

By The Ridgefield Press on April 13, 2017

Ridgefield’s Town Hall and other town facilities will be closed Friday, April 14, in observance of Good Friday.

