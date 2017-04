Town kids and adults will again be able to get their guilt-free sweet fix this summer.

Carin Crook and Kirstin Cerulli, the moms behind Ridgefield’s all-natural ice-cream truck, The Natural Scoop, are staying for what will be their third season.

The Board of Selectmen renewed the business’s vendor permit at its April 5 meeting.

Crook and Cerulli told the selectmen they will start selling their ice cream at town events, parks, pools, and beaches as soon as the weather allows.