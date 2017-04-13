The Ridgefield Press

Selectmen renew contract for golf course director, Frank Sergiovanni

Ridgefield’s golf course is keeping its director, Frank Sergiovanni.

The Board of Selectmen renewed his contract at its meeting Wednesday, April 5.

Sergiovanni has been in his position since 2001.

“You’ve done a great job,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi. “People have done nothing but compliment the golf course.”

Added to his contract will be the responsibility of golf course maintenance, which Sergiovanni said has already been occurring in a de facto way.

“He just does whatever needs to be done,” said Marconi. “He gets things done.”

