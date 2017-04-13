Lounsbury House would like to thank everyone who joined us for our second annual Bunny Brunch on Sunday, April 2. The event was a great success with more than 100 attendees. We would like to thank Tom Devine from Ciao Catering for his brunch menu. We would also like to give a special thanks to our amazing volunteers, Thomas Acocella, our favorite pianist, and Catherine Myers, the cutest bunny ever. We couldn’t have done it without them.

Our next senior lunch will be held on Monday, April 24, from noon to 2. This is a wonderful opportunity for senior citizens to meet new people and socialize while enjoying a three-course catered lunch. The cost for this event is only $10. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting our event office at 203-438-6962.

Join us for an afternoon of floral discussion and demonstration on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. as the Lounsbury House Women’s Committee hosts nationally recognized master floral designer and former White House florist Ruth Loiseau. Ruth has created magnificent floral designs for special events at the White House since the Reagan administration. She will share her stories and provide attendees with a glimpse of what it was like to work inside the White House and with the first ladies. The afternoon will include a lecture, slide show and hands-on demonstration. Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased online at lounsburyhouse.org or by calling 203-438-6962. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited.

Christina Collura