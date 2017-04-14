Giving Thanks: Rotary appreciates Egg Scramble participation

On behalf of the Ridgefield Rotary Club, I would like to thank all those who participated in the annual Egg Scramble in Ballard Park on Saturday, April 8. The event is jointly managed by Ridgefield Parks and Recreation and the Ridgefield Rotary Club. The weather was perfect, and several hundred children raced to collect the eggs when the event started at 11 a.m.

Six thousand eggs were laid by the Rotary staff in areas organized by the Parks and Recreation team. Lauren, our Easter Bunny, provided photo and selfie opportunities.

It was all over at 11:02.

The two event organizers, Robin Matthews and Simon Cooper, both commented that this is one the two groups’ most fun events of the year, and certainly the quickest!

We hope to see you all again next year.

Simon Cooper