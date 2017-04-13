Eileen M. Treacy, 95, mother of Ridgefielder

Eileen Jordan McLaughlin Treacy, died April 7 at the age of 95 in Rye, N.Y.

She was the daughter of Lucy and Michael Jordan and wife of the late James A. McLaughlin, then the late James J. Treacy.

Treacy was the mother of Denise McLaughlin (Arthur Kirsch) of New Canaan, James A. McLaughlin (Elizabeth) of Point Pleasant, N.J., the late Daniel McLaughlin, Stephen McLaughlin of White Plains, N.Y., Kelly Michael of Basking Ridge, N.J. and Mary Pat Sexton and Gerald Sexton of Ridgefield.

She was the stepfather of Richard Treacy (Kathleen) of North Massapequa, N.Y. and Robert Treacy of the Bronx and the late Jane Chester.

She was loved and adored by 19 grandchildren which include Christopher, Colleen, Patrick and Michael Sexton of Ridgefield.

She was predeceased by her nine siblings .

Services were held in Rye, N.Y. April 9 and 10.