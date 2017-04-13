Wednesday roundup: Two Ridgefield teams stay unbeaten

Two Ridgefield High teams remained unbeaten on Wednesday, while another nearly knocked off an unbeaten opponent.

Baseball: Behind another strong outing from junior left-hander Alex Price, Ridgefield defeated Stamford, 6-3, at Ciuccoli Field.

It was the fifth win in six days for the Tigers, who are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Price (2-0) pitched a complete game (114 pitches), allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out nine.

Stamford led 3-0 through three innings before Ridgefield went ahead to stay with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth. Collin Lowe’s two-run single broke a tie score and gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead. Ridgefield then tacked on a single run in the fifth inning to end the scoring.

Colin Motill added a single and two RBIs for the Tigers, and John Thrasher and Lucas Furneri both had a hit and an RBI.

Pete Columbia contributed two hits, while Tony Macchia and Dan Ignatowich each had one hit and scored a run.

Boys volleyball: One day after sweeping Fairfield Ludlowe, unbeaten Ridgefield swept Fairfield Warde.

The Tigers (4-0) registered their fourth 3-0 victory in as many matches, beating Warde by scores of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-20.

Henrik Liapunov finished with 23 assists, 10 service points, nine digs, and three blocks for Ridgefield. Nick Laudati had 15 kills and four service points, while Jack Lincoln added nine kills and eight service points and Sean Keegans had nine service points and six digs.

Softball: Playing its first conference (and in-state) game of the season, Ridgefield team came close to handing host Stamford its first loss.

The Tigers spotted Stamford a 9-2 lead through four innings before rallying for five runs in the top of the sixth. Ridgefield added another run in the top of the seventh to close within 9-8, but Stamford pitcher Sara Staley then got the final out to end the game.

Jackie Nadel had a triple and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who are now 0-2 overall. Mallory Shofi added a single, a walk and three RBIs, while Amanda Kelly had two hits and scored two runs and Claire Filaski contributed a single, two runs scored and an RBI.

Kailey Westington pitched a complete game for Ridgefield, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 13 hits. She walked one batter and struck out six.

Stamford’s Staley also went the distance, giving up eight runs (all unearned) on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Allie Buzzeo went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Black Knights, who improved to 6-0 overall.