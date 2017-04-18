Silvermine author to talk at library

Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are presenting an author talk with Samuel A. Schmitt about his new book, Silvermine, at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m.

Schmitt is the executive director of the Carl Schmitt Foundation, which seeks to further the legacy of early Silvermine artist Carl Schmitt. He is also the author of Carl Schmitt: The Vision of Beauty. Copies of Silvermine will be available for sale and signing at the event. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call

203-438-2282 for more information.