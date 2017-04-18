Elder law seminar at Ridgefield Continuing Education

The Elder Law Seminar: Protect Your Life’s Savings and Lifestyle is new to Ridgefield Continuing Education. In this session you will learn how to protect your home, savings and independence. Elder law attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy of Danbury will address these urgent questions: Should I transfer my house to my kids? How can a trust protect my assets? How can I use Medicaid (Title 19) for long-term care? How can I get income from Veterans Affairs? How can I avoid probate? How can I preserve my independence and quality of life, and avoid running out of funds?

The attorneys explain using trusts, annuities and asset transfers to protect assets and income and qualify for VA Aid and Attendance pensions (up to $2,120 per month) and Medicaid benefits (for home care or nursing home), and probate avoidance through revocable living trusts. Class meets on Wednesday, April 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available. More information and registration at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.