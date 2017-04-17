Ann’s Place fashion show April 20

Spring is here and the Ridgefield Playhouse is getting ready for a night of fashion and fun benefiting Ann’s Place.

On Thursday, April 20, the Playhouse transforms into a design house where local celebrity models strut their stuff in fashion-forward clothing and accessories from Audrey Road and AR Kids, with hair and makeup by Whip Salon.

The night is hosted by comedienne Christine O’Leary and opens at 6:30 with shopping in the lobby, a signature cocktail by Campari and more. The third annual fashion show starts at 7:30 with new and vintage fashions, jewelry and accessories.

Models will be walking “in honor of” or “in memory of” loved ones who are currently battling cancer or have lost their fight. The show’s “celebrity model” is Brooke Blake, who is eight years old and currently battling pediatric brain cancer. She will open the show.

For tickets ($25), call the box office at 203-438-5795 or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge.