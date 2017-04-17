Organic vegetable gardening class at Ridgefield Continuing Education

An organic vegetable gardening class is available this spring at Ridgefield Continuing Education. It covers how to organically grow a wide variety of vegetables suitable for our climate. This three-session course will cover everything you need to know about organic vegetable gardening — including purchasing seeds or plants, growing them, fertilizing them, controlling pests, and harvesting. Also discussed are tips for preserving your harvest by canning, freezing and drying for consumption year-round.

Instructor Eileen Burton is an expert horticulturist who has gardened in Ridgefield for many years. She has also been horticultural manager at Caramoor in Katonah, N.Y. The class meets on Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $49. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.