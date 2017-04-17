World War II, Cold War history at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Several history and archaeology classes are available this spring in Ridgefield Continuing Education. The Dutch, the English, the Indians and the Deeds (Wednesday, April 19, $31) reviews complicated border relationships during the Colonial period in this area, particularly from 1708 to 1743, when nine deeds were transacted between the proprietors of Ridgefield and the local natives. Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is an archaeologist specializing in southern New England prehistory, with a special interest in the Ridgefield to Ward Pound Ridge Reservation area. She has studied and written about the Indians living here from 6000 B.C. to 1743 A.D.

World War II: A World at War, Again (Tuesdays, April 25 and May 2 and 9, $71) is a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education. This class examines the origins, political forces, cultural issues, and horrific events of this terrible war. Instructor Robert Steel is a veteran history teacher who taught in Westchester County and at Columbia Teachers College.

The Rise of Civilization in Meso America (Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17) and Cold War and the 60s: America Emerges as a Super Power (Tuesdays, May 16 and 23) are also available.

All of the classes meet from 10 to noon at the Venus Building (old high school). Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.