Exchange Club hosts special speaker

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield, in accordance with its mission to prevent child abuse, and in observance of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, will host the Rev. PJ Leopold as its speaker at the club’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Bernard’s Restaurant on West Lane. The evening will start with social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:45.

Leopold will discuss the impact of domestic violence on children. She is in her 16th year as executive director of greater Danbury’s interfaith Association of Religious Communities (ARC), and is a community activist who has opened a food pantry and fought domestic violence. She is the 2013 recipient of the Spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Ridgefield Community Service Award.

The National Exchange Club has nearly 20,000 members devoted to, and giving back to, the community. The national project is the prevention of child abuse. The club is open to all who are interested and ready to serve the Ridgefield community. Men and women interested in joining America’s oldest community service organization may call Chris Miller, president of the Exchange Club of Ridgefield, at 203-744-5655.