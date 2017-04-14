The Ridgefield Press

Art, knitting classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on April 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Art, photography, Photoshop Elements, and knitting classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. All classes provide individualized instruction for both beginning and experienced students in a relaxing, stress-free environment.

Studio Knitting for Everyone starts Tuesday, April 18 (seven sessions, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $149); Photoshop Elements starts Tuesday, April 18 (three sessions, 7 to 9 p.m., $122); Beginning Digital Photography starts Wednesday, April 19 (five sessions, 7 to 9 p.m., $109); Chinese Brush Painting starts Wednesday, April 19 (six sessions, 7 to 9 p.m., $128); Explore the Mediums starts Monday, April 24 (six sessions, 12:30 to 2:30, $128); Stillpoints is Monday, April 24 (one session, 7 to 8 p.m., $19); Beading for All is Wednesday, April 26 or May 18 (one session, 7 to 8:30 p.m., $29); Drawing for Beginners starts Thursday, April 27 (seven sessions, 10 to noon, $149); and Painting and Crochet start in May.

Materials are extra. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and over) discount available. Advance registration (required) and information: ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Wilton police arrest Fairfield County Bank robber Next Post Sweet poetry on display at Deborah Ann’s
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress