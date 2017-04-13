Positivity coach at library

When life throws you a curve ball, how long does it take for you to bounce back? Learn the one trick that will reset your stinkin’ thinkin’ every time. Discover some easily implemented exercises to reconnect you with your natural state of well-being with Kathy Procario, certified positivity coach, happiness provocateur and inspirational speaker, at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.

This program is part of the Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series that is made possible thanks to the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life! fund. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.